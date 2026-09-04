Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after over two months in...

14:09

The Dalai Lama enjoying the sunshine outside his residence, Shewatsel Phodrang

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama returned to his official residence in Dharamshala on Friday morning after spending over two months in Ladakh.



He arrived at Kangra's Gaggal airport, where senior Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) officials, including Tibetan Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and officiating Sikyong Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi, were present to receive him.



He received a warm welcome from thousands of Tibetans, devotees and well-wishers along the route from Gaggal airport to McLeod Ganj.



Traditional Tashi Sholpa dancers performed at the airport as the spiritual leader emerged from the terminal. Tibetans and local residents gathered at several points along the route, carrying flowers, incense and traditional white scarves to greet him.