Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Dahi Handi celebrations: BMC keeps hospital beds ready for injured Govindas

Fri, 04 September 2026
Share:
22:27
File image
File image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it had kept more than 100 beds ready across civic-run hospitals for 'Govindas' who may get injured during Dahi Handi celebrations.

Troupes of Govindas will be competing with each other on Saturday to form multi-tier human pyramids and break earthen pots of curd suspended high up as part of Janmashtami festivities.

Every year, scores of Govindas get injured after falling while forming pyramids.

The BMC said all civic hospitals would provide free treatment to injured Govindas.

The 16 civic-run suburban hospitals and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, KEM Hospital in Parel and Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central will have over 100 beds ready, an official release said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare has directed the deans, chief medical superintendents and medical superintendents of civic hospitals to ensure preparedness for treating Govindas, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed
LIVE! SIR hearing turns violent in Arunachal, curbs imposed

Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AAIB report
Air India sacks pilot of Phuket flight after AAIB report

An Air India Airbus A320 experienced a near-simultaneous loss of all three hydraulic systems at 36,000 feet on a Phuket-Delhi flight, injuring 24 people. The pilot-in-command was subsequently terminated after testing positive for banned...

Swatantra Bhardwaj was invited to Modi's swearing-in
Swatantra Bhardwaj was invited to Modi's swearing-in

Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, known for provocative social media posts and claims of political proximity, has been detained in Bulandshahr. His detention follows a viral video where he boasted about assaulting a Jantar Mantar...

Chirag Paswan rejects 'elder brother' claim by Bhardwaj
Chirag Paswan rejects 'elder brother' claim by Bhardwaj

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has pledged to ensure justice for Nishu Azad's father, who was severely injured during protests at Jantar Mantar. Paswan has filed a formal complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who...

Mirzapur: The Movie Review: New, Improved Swagger
Mirzapur: The Movie Review: New, Improved Swagger

The cast, once again, remains the biggest reason to invest in this world, notes Mayur Sanap.