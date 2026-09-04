Dahi Handi celebrations: BMC keeps hospital beds ready for injured Govindas

22:27

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it had kept more than 100 beds ready across civic-run hospitals for 'Govindas' who may get injured during Dahi Handi celebrations.



Troupes of Govindas will be competing with each other on Saturday to form multi-tier human pyramids and break earthen pots of curd suspended high up as part of Janmashtami festivities.



Every year, scores of Govindas get injured after falling while forming pyramids.



The BMC said all civic hospitals would provide free treatment to injured Govindas.



The 16 civic-run suburban hospitals and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, KEM Hospital in Parel and Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central will have over 100 beds ready, an official release said.



Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare has directed the deans, chief medical superintendents and medical superintendents of civic hospitals to ensure preparedness for treating Govindas, it said. -- PTI