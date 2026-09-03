College student held for 'morphing' photos of teachers, girls in Keralam

00:34

A college student was taken into custody on Thursday after he allegedly morphed photographs and videos of teachers and female students and uploaded them on social media platforms at Thrikkakara in Kochi, the police said.



Students of the college also staged a protest alleging lapses on the part of the management in handling the incident.



Thrikkakara police registered a case on Wednesday night against Sreehari S, a second-year BBA Logistics student of Bharath Matha College, Thrikkakara, based on a complaint filed by the principal in-charge.



He was taken into custody on Thursday and interrogated at the Thrikkakara police station, officials said.



According to the FIR, the accused had been taking photographs and videos of teachers and students of the college since 2025 and later morphing them before uploading them on Telegram and Instagram, where they were circulated in various groups.



On Thursday, students staged a protest against the management, alleging that the authorities had helped Sreehari leave the college premises and were protecting him.



They also alleged that more people were involved in the incident.



Principal in-charge Soumya Thomas, however, refuted the allegations.



Speaking to reporters, she said an alumnus had brought the matter to the attention of a teacher late on the night of September 1 and that she came to know about it after 10.30 pm. -- PTI