CJP holds mega protests against Hindutva influencer

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Months after the NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, tensions flared at the Parliament Street Police Station as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka gathered there to demand strict action against Swatantra Bhardwaj, after a video of him went viral in which he purportedly claimed that, despite allegedly attacking the father of activist Nishu Azad, he didn't go to jail because of his political connections.



The CJP delegation reached the police station, seeking justice for Nishu and her father, Sanjay. Heavy police deployment was seen at the station as the situation unfolded.



Speaking to reporters, Ashutosh Ranka said that they seek serious criminal charges against Bhardwaj.



"During a protest at Jantar Mantar, Nishu's father, Sanjay, was beaten up. We kept seeking justice. The situation in Delhi is such now that the criminal is openly admitting to the crime. But Delhi Police, at the behest of the BJP, did not take any action. We have been standing by Nishu and her father. We will demand from police to register a murder case," he said.



Echoing similar sentiments, Saurav Das lashed out at the police response, vowing to pursue this matter.



"Why are these criminals roaming openly in Delhi? Today, criminals are openly claiming that they attacked the people during the CJP protest. They are also threatening girls. Delhi Police should answer for this. We will not sit silently. We will continue to put pressure. Looking at the Police's attitude today, we will decide what to do next," he said.



Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar Azad also joined the protest.



The controversy stems from a viral podcast clip in which Swatantra Bhardwaj allegedly discussed the Jantar Mantar incident, which went viral and prompted widespread outrage.



Responding to the claims made on the podcast, Bhardwaj said he acted in self-defence, and it was not an assault.



"What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed. There was no attempt to attack him. I have proof in the form of video. I was gheroed by 10-15 people. When I acted in self-defence, he was hit on the head," he said.



He further claimed the injuries were not as severe as alleged.



"As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries. I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation," Bhardwaj said, dismissing the viral podcast clip being circulated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others as "fake."



"Those saying that I was released because of influence from Kapil Mishra, I want to tell them that Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan are like my brothers. People should understand what was said in sarcasm," Bhardwaj said.



Amid the escalating claims and counter-claims, the DCP (New Delhi) has said that the injuries sustained by Sanjay were "simple in nature".



"The injuries were made by a kada and not by any weapon. The misinformation regarding crack in skull is not supported by facts/ MLC and is completely baseless," the DCP said on X.



The police further stated that a case had already been registered and two individuals were questioned, including Swatantra Bhardwaj.



"On his statement, a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at PS Parliament Street. They were detained from the site and, during investigation, Suraj Kumar (24) and Swatantra Bhardwaj (21) were served notices as per law and were interrogated. Due legal action has been taken, and a chargesheet would be filed before the competent court soon. Any allegation of undue influence or interference in the matter is factually incorrect and baseless. The matter has been dealt with strictly in accordance with law and procedures," the DCP added. -- ANI