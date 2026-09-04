Bank Stocks Surge Onâ€¦

10:07

Bank stocks gained on Thursday after data released by the Reserve Bank of India the previous day showed the lenders have mobilised $127.2 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits till 31 August.



Among private sector banks, RBL Bank mobilised $3.4 billion through the concessional swap facility, with its international banking unit subsequently deploying $1.08 billion as loans backed by these deposits.



IDFC First Bank mobilised a gross amount of $3.57 billion from NRI customers under RBI's FCNR(B) swap window.



ICICI Bank was one of the largest mobilisers under the special window, raising around $17.88 billion as of August 31, 2026.



RBI decided to close the FCNR(B) scheme one month ahead of schedule due to strong response from overseas depositors.



Shares of RBL Bank closed 4.80 per cent up at Rs 408.10, while IDFC First Bank's shares were up 2.83 per cent to Rs 87.50.



Among major banks, HDFC Bank was up 0.83 per cent to close at Rs 706.65, ICICI Bank rose by 0.25 per cent to Rs 1,430, and Axis Bank jumped 1.04 per cent to Rs 1,267.



HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top three gainers in Nifty 50. Nifty Bank was up 0.36 per cent to 57,380.6 points. Meanwhile, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty buckled under fag-end selling pressure for the fourth straight day. The Sensex dropped 0.55 per cent, to close at 76,152.86. The Nifty slipped 0.17 per cent to settle at 23,873.45.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the record high FCNR(B) inflows have backed its estimates of a 150 basis points (bps) increase in system credit growth to 15.5-16 per cent for 2026-27.



-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard