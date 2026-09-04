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Anna Hazare recovering well, creatinine levels improve

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Social activist Anna Hazare, who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a renal infection, is recovering well and his creatinine levels have improved, his close aide said on Friday.

The 89-year-old is expected to be discharged from Bombay Hospital in the next two to three days, he said.

The anti-corruption crusader was admitted to the hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night after his blood reports indicated a renal infection.

"His creatinine levels have improved, and he is recovering," the aide said.

The anti-graft crusader was brought to Mumbai from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district, where he had initially been admitted to a local medical facility for treatment. -- PTI

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