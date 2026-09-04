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Air India Initiates voluntary pilot testing after Phuket fiasco

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Air India on Friday issued its first official response following the release of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report into the August 4, Delhi-bound flight AI-2379 from Phuket, confirming that it has launched voluntary 100% testing for all its pilots.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, the airline pledged full support to ongoing technical and medical inquiries into the mid-air hydraulic failure and subsequent crew drug test findings.

"We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records," Air India spokesperson stated.

Addressing concerns surrounding crew fitness and operational standards, the carrier emphasised its strict adherence to safety protocols while introducing additional precautionary measures.

"Safety remains Air India's highest priority. Our pilots undergo rigorous training, regular proficiency checks, medical examinations and other regulatory assessments in accordance with applicable national and international requirements. Following the incident, Air India has started voluntary testing of 100% of its pilots as a further step to reinforce its safety-first approach," the spokesperson added.

The airline made it clear that any deviation from established safety protocols or regulatory standards would result in strict disciplinary measures. -- ANI

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