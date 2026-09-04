Adobe names Anil Chakravarthy as president and CEO

09:02

Adobe has named Anil Chakravarthy as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Shantanu Narayen, who led the company for more than 18 years.



In an announcement on Thursday, the American multinational software company said Chakravarthy will assume the new role on December 1 and Narayen will transition to the role of executive chair.



An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University, Chakravarthy is the president of Adobe's Customer Experience Orchestration business and worldwide field operations.



"I could not be more confident that Anil is the right person to lead Adobe's growth in an AI-driven era, and I look forward to working closely with him in my new role as executive chair," Narayen said in a statement.



David Wadhwani, the president of Adobe's Creativity and Productivity Business and a contender for the top post, announced his departure from the company after a five-year stint.



"As much as Adobe means to me, I've decided this is the right moment for me to start a new chapter, and it's a great moment for Adobe to do the same as Anil steps into the CEO role," Wadhwani said in a LinkedIn post.



Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 as executive vice president and general manager leading the company's Digital Experience business. -- PTI