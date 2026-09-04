600 children missing in Nepal's Rasuwa, Nuwakot; toll 1,282

09:58

People being rescued via a zipline in Nuwakot

Around 600 children remain unaccounted for in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts after the devastating flash floods, as the death toll rose to 1,282 on Friday with more than 4,700 missing.



The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.



So far, 359 bodies have been recovered in Chitwan, 218 in Nawalparasi East, 208 in Nawalparasi West, 185 in Nuwakot, 72 in Gorkha, 60 in Dhading, 140 in Rasuwa and 38 in Tanahu, according to Nepal Police.



With two people dying while undergoing treatment in two hospitals in Kathmandu, the death toll has reached 1,282.



The joint command of security forces is searching for 4,798 people missing from different areas.



An estimated 280 children are missing in Rasuwa, and between 300 and 350 others remain unaccounted for in the neighbouring Nuwakot in central Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, citing figures compiled by local Education Development and Coordination Units (EDCUs), local governments, and educational institutions.



Surya Bahadur Khatri, head of the Nuwakot Education Development and Coordination Unit, said, "We are actively liaising with headmasters to collect verified data on missing students, though school heads are struggling to provide exact figures due to broken communications."



"Although a few missing students have been located, new reports of unaccounted-for children continue to arrive from various schools. We estimate that at least 300 pupils are missing in our district." -- PTI