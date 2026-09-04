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38 people rescued after ferry breaks down off Gateway of India in Mumbai

Fri, 04 September 2026
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Police and a local boat operator rescued 38 people, including 34 passengers, after a ferry suffered a mid-sea engine breakdown off the Gateway of India on Thursday night, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when 'Anwari', which operates half-hour sea excursions, was returning to the Gateway of India and broke down some 1.5 nautical miles off the coast, he said.

The boat was carrying 34 passengers and four crew members.

Upon receiving an alert from the police control room, Constable Abhijit Shinde and other personnel inquired about other boats operating in the vicinity.

Learning that another excursion vessel, 'Azad Hind', was near the stranded boat, the officers contacted its owner Junaid Mulla and sought his help.

The 'Azad Hind' reached the spot and towed 'Anwari' safely to Jetty no. 2 at the Gateway of India by 9.30 pm.

All 34 passengers and four crew members were safely brought ashore without any injuries, the official said. PTI

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