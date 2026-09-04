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23-year-old dies during running practice for Home Guard physical test

Fri, 04 September 2026
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15:15
Representational image
Representational image
A 23-year-old man who was preparing for the Home Guard recruitment physical efficiency test died during running practice here on Friday, police said.

Shivam, a resident of Rewari locality under Kotwali Nagar police station limits, had cleared the written examination and was preparing for the physical efficiency test and regularly went to the police lines for running practice, they said.

He suddenly collapsed while running on Friday morning, following which his companions rushed him to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead after examination, the police said.

Kotwali Nagar Inspector Dharmendra Pawar said the deceased's family, after reaching the spot, declined to have the body sent for post-mortem examination and took it home.

The cause of death was not immediately clear, the police said. PTI

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