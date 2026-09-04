2 people rescued from tunnel at Trishuli hydropower project

11:27

Days after flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal, two people have been rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, the Nepalese Army said on Friday.



Citing Shri Ram Neupane, a lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Kathmandu Post reported that the two men have been identified as Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor.



They have been airlifted to Kathmandu.



As per Army officials, Sah will be treated at Birendra Army Hospital in Chhauni while Maharjan will be taken to the National Trauma Centre.



The details of their rescue were also shared by the Nepalese Army in a post on X.



Rescue workers have established communication with people believed to be trapped inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, nine days after the disaster struck the Himalayan nation.