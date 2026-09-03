Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Why should I even respond? Aaditya on Disha Salian case

Thu, 03 September 2026
Share:
19:45
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday dismissed the Bombay high court's directive to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR in the Disha Salian death case, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running a smear campaign against him for the last six years.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Thackeray maintained that he has no involvement in the matter and stated that the move is an attempt by the ruling party to defame political opponents.

"It's something that I have nothing to do about and not even thought about. Why should I even respond to this? BJP tries to defame everybody. They have tried to make Rahul Gandhi a 'Pappu' for years. They have tried to defame me for the last six years," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader further alleged that the BJP systematically targets anyone who challenges their authority.

"Anybody who pricks the BJP, they have a problem with them. Like I said, when you have nothing to do with anything, why speak on anything or give it any importance? That's my stand," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Women's T20 Asia Cup Updates: India to bat first vs Hong Kong
Women's T20 Asia Cup Updates: India to bat first vs Hong Kong

LIVE! Why should I even respond? Aaditya on Disha Salian case
LIVE! Why should I even respond? Aaditya on Disha Salian case

Kin of missing Nepal flood victims perform last rites
Kin of missing Nepal flood victims perform last rites

Eight days after devastating floods in Nepal, families of the missing are resorting to symbolic funeral rites using effigies due to diminishing hopes of finding their loved ones and the destruction of their homes. The disaster has also...

'China's Biggest Threat Not America, But...'
'China's Biggest Threat Not America, But...'

'I know China will implode. It is scientifically impossible for China to control a nation through the barrel of a gun.'

V V S Laxman to coach India men's team at Asian Games
V V S Laxman to coach India men's team at Asian Games

VVS Laxman, BCCI's Centre of Excellence chief, will coach the Indian men's cricket team at the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. He will be assisted by Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Subhadeep Ghosh. Gautam...