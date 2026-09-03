Why should I even respond? Aaditya on Disha Salian case

19:45

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray/File image

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday dismissed the Bombay high court's directive to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR in the Disha Salian death case, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running a smear campaign against him for the last six years.



Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Thackeray maintained that he has no involvement in the matter and stated that the move is an attempt by the ruling party to defame political opponents.



"It's something that I have nothing to do about and not even thought about. Why should I even respond to this? BJP tries to defame everybody. They have tried to make Rahul Gandhi a 'Pappu' for years. They have tried to defame me for the last six years," Thackeray said.



The Shiv Sena-UBT leader further alleged that the BJP systematically targets anyone who challenges their authority.



"Anybody who pricks the BJP, they have a problem with them. Like I said, when you have nothing to do with anything, why speak on anything or give it any importance? That's my stand," he added. -- ANI