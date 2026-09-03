We are students' A team: CJP rejects 'B team' charges

14:54

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday rejected allegations that his organisation was the "B team" of either the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party, asserting that its focus was on students and education.



Responding to allegations that he was working as a "B team" for political parties, Dipke said rival parties should first decide who he supposedly represented.



"Maharashtra Chief Minister says that I am B team of Congress, and some say that I am B team of Aam Aadmi Party. I feel all these people should sit together and decide whose B team I am. According to us, we are students' A team," Dipke said.



He said the campaign to improve government schools should not be viewed as the initiative of any single political organisation and urged political leaders across parties to support efforts aimed at improving education.



"I feel that this campaign to improve schools is not an issue of one organisation, but of children and the future of the entire country. Anyone who feels that schools should be improved should work on it," he said.



Dipke said political leaders from different parties were already working on education-related issues and questioned why the BJP objected to such campaigns.



"Not only Aam Aadmi Party, but Shiv Sena is also working on it. In Maharashtra, leaders from NCP are also working on it. Everyone who feels schools should be improved should be welcomed," he said.



He also argued that the educational qualifications of people holding public office should be open to public scrutiny.



"Questions should be raised about the degree of any person in public life, and it's the responsibility of that person to keep their degree and educational credentials public. Main responsibility is of those people who contest elections and are on constitutional posts," Dipke said. -- ANI