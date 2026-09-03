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US delivers 5,000 specialised disaster victim recovery supplies

Thu, 03 September 2026
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As disaster relief operations kick into full swing in Nepal following the devastating August 26 Bhote Koshi floods, the United States has sent additional humanitarian and disaster response assistance to the Himalayan nation.

Sharing the details in a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who is also the Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, said that on Thursday, two US military cargo aircraft delivered 5,000 specialised disaster victim recovery supplies, 500 first aid kits, stretchers, and front-end loaders to support Nepal-led search, rescue, and recovery operations.

Gor said that the assistance responds directly to requests from the Government of Nepal and comes in addition to the $3.6 million in U.S. assistance already announced for the flood response.Countries from across the world have stepped up as rescue and rehabilitation efforts kick in in Nepal.

On Wednesday, the fifth Indian aircraft landed in Nepal in the morning, carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines.

Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said that the country is providing around USD 1 million in total through the UN for humanitarian assistance in Nepal, supporting immediate emergency assistance for affected communities.

Singapore will send humanitarian supplies and deploy a specialist team of police officers to Nepal following deadly flash floods along the Nepal-China border, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates, through the UAE Aid Agency, has sent an aircraft carrying urgent relief aid, consisting of 83 tonnes of food supplies and various shelter and humanitarian essentials, to the friendly Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, WAM reported. -- ANI

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