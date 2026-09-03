Two dead in 'stolen' motorcycle crash in Keralam's Alappuzha

21:22

Two youngsters were killed, and another suffered serious injuries when a stolen motorcycle they were riding crashed at Kaichoondmukku here early Thursday, the police said.



The deceased are Rinshad and Sabeel of Manancheri.



The injured is Shijas, who is also from Manancheri, the police said.



The accident occurred at 3.30 am when the trio was travelling on the motorcycle, and the rider lost control of the vehicle, hitting a motorcycle coming from the opposite side before crashing on the road, police said.



None of the three was wearing helmets, and the motorcycle was being ridden at high speed, officials said.



Police said Akshay Vincent and Rijo Johnson, who were travelling on the other motorcycle, escaped with minor injuries.



Acting on information from locals, police reached the spot and found two of the youngsters dead and the third seriously injured.



The injured Shijas was rushed to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, they said. -- PTI