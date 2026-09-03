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Train services between north, south Bengal hit by land subsidence

Thu, 03 September 2026
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Train connectivity between north and south Bengal was affected on Thursday following land subsidence caused by heavy rain between New Farakka and Kalidanga railway stations in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, an Eastern Railway official said.

The railway cancelled several express trains following the incident, he said.

"Land subsidence occurred under the railway tracks between New Farakka and Kalidanga stations on Wednesday night due to heavy rain," the official said.

The Eastern Railway cancelled the 22301/22302 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express scheduled to run on Friday.

The 13063 Howrah-Balurghat Express and the 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express scheduled for Friday were also cancelled.

Among the trains cancelled on Thursday were the 13169 Sealdah-Saharsa Hate Bazare Express and the Malda Town-Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express, he said.

Some other trains connecting Chennai and Tiruchirappalli with New Jalpaiguri were diverted via Nalhati and Azimganj. 

The journeys of these trains from the southern cities had commenced on Wednesday, he added.  -- PTI

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