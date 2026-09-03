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T'gana BJP chief detained during march to secretariat

Thu, 03 September 2026
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23:42
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao (right)/File image
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao (right)/File image
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, party and BJYM workers were on Thursday taken into preventive custody as police foiled their march towards the state Secretariat here over fee reimbursement dues.

Rao along with party leaders led a march towards Secretariat to submit a representation signed by over eight lakh students demanding immediate release of long-pending fee reimbursement dues of Rs 15,000 crore, a release from Telangana BJP said.

Rao had recently written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking an appointment to personally hand over the representations collected from students across Telangana. However, despite the seriousness of the issue affecting lakhs of students, there was "no response" from the Chief Minister, the release said.

The Telangana BJP chief led party workers in a march along with BJYM president Ganesh Kunde and BJYM workers towards Secretariat to submit the representations, however, police stopped them, following which they staged a protest.

Police took Rao and others into preventive custody and they were later released, a police official said.

Rao in a post on 'X' alleged Congress government has unleashed complete emergency in Telangana. -- PTI

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