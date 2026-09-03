Seven held for illegal firecracker manufacturing in Kaushambi

20:01

Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in the last two days for allegedly illegally manufacturing or storing firecrackers here, with police recovering 145 kg of firecrackers and explosive material in three separate operations on Thursday.



The crackdown was launched following a firecracker warehouse explosion in the Pipri police station area on August 31 that killed 14 people and damaged several nearby houses, the police said.



Superintendent of police Satyanarayan Prajapat said three people were arrested in separate operations in Sandipan Ghat, Karari and Saini police station areas on Thursday.



In Sandipan Ghat, the police arrested Salim Ahmad of Shergarh village and recovered 40 kg of illegal firecrackers packed in four plastic sacks, he said. A case was registered under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.



In Karari, Ayub, a resident of Nayaganj town, was arrested with 35 kg of firecrackers packed in two plastic sacks. A case was registered under Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Explosives Act, the police said. -- PTI