Search operation launched inside J-K's Budgam forest

22:39

Security forces on Thursday launched an anti-terror operation deep inside the forest area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials in Srinagar said.



The operation was launched based on information about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists from Pakherpora in Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam district, the officials said.



Further details of the operation are awaited as the scene of action is a densely forested area where normal communication equipment like cellular phones do not work, they said. -- PTI