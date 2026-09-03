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Search operation launched inside J-K's Budgam forest

Thu, 03 September 2026
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Security forces on Thursday launched an anti-terror operation deep inside the forest area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials in Srinagar said.

The operation was launched based on information about the movement of a suspected group of terrorists from Pakherpora in Pulwama district towards Yousmarg in Budgam district, the officials said.

Further details of the operation are awaited as the scene of action is a densely forested area where normal communication equipment like cellular phones do not work, they said. -- PTI

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