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SC suspends six-month sentence on YouTuber in contempt of court case

Thu, 03 September 2026
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The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the six-month imprisonment sentence imposed on a YouTuber who was held guilty of contempt of court over videos that "personally attacked" certain judicial officers and "lowered" the dignity of the judicial system.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu agreed to hear the petition filed by Gulshan Pahuja who has challenged the orders of the Delhi High Court that convicted and sentenced him for having committed criminal contempt of court.

While issuing notice on the plea, the bench said that Pahuja be released from custody.

Pahuja filed the plea in the apex court through advocate Jugul Kishor Gupta.

In April, the Delhi high court had held him guilty of contempt of court.

It had said that Pahuja's content on his channel 'Fight 4 Judicial Reforms' was not protected as "free speech" under the Constitution. -- PTI

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