Raghav Chadha has been caught: AAP on voter list row

10:34

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hit back at BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha over his voter registration issue, accusing him of attempting to get his voter registration made in Delhi through a backdated process.



Replying to Chadha's X post, AAP said, "Raghav Chadha has been caught by a National Daily English Newspaper, trying to get his voter registration made in Delhi through a backdated process, and is now attempting to put the entire blame on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Punjab government."



Clarifying the role of the state government in the voter list revision, AAP said that SIR is conducted by the Election Commission, not the state government, so the Punjab Government has no role in deciding whose name is included or deleted from the electoral roll.



"SIR is conducted by the Election Commission, not the state government, so the Punjab Government has no role in deciding whose name is included or deleted from the electoral roll. It is a matter of public record that Raghav Chadha has been living in Delhi and not in Punjab. If he no longer resides in Punjab, maintaining or shifting his voter registration was his own responsibility. He cannot now blame the AAP or the Punjab Government for the deletion of a voter entry," the party added.



The party further claimed it had received information from Election Commission sources that Chadha is trying to get his voter registration made in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, through a backdated process.



"At the same time, the AAP has received information from Election Commission sources that Raghav Chadha is trying to get his voter registration made in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, through a backdated process. If any such backdated or unlawful exercise has taken place, it must be investigated and the entire truth brought before the public. If the BJP or anyone else has facilitated any such backdated entry, we will pursue the matter to its logical conclusion and expose the truth," AAP said.



Earlier, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that his name was wrongly classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls in Punjab and accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of a political vendetta.



Chadha said he is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab with his voter ID registered in Mohali, but his name has been classified as "shifted" in the draft electoral rolls.



He said the final electoral rolls are yet to be published and that names can be corrected during the ongoing 'Claims and Objections' process.



He said he is already availing the remedies provided under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) guidelines. -- ANI