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Punjabi singer-lyricist found dead in Ludhiana residence

Thu, 03 September 2026
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A Punjabi singer and lyricist was found dead inside his residence in Ludhiana on Thursday, with his body recovered in a highly decomposed state, the police said.

The singer, Baljit Singh, aged around 35 years, had been living alone at the house in the Sudhar Patti Dhaliwal area of Ludhiana, they said.

The police said neighbours alerted them after a foul smell started emanating from the house.

Sudhar station house officer Kulwinder Singh and other police personnel arrived at the spot, sent the body to Civil Hospital for post-mortem and informed the relatives of the deceased.

The post-mortem report shows that Baljit Singh died of heart attack, the SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, he said. -- PTI

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