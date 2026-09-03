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Property dealer shot dead outside gym in Delhi's Narela

Thu, 03 September 2026
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Unidentified assailants fatally shot a property dealer outside a gymnasium in outernorth Delhi's Narela on Thursday morning, with police suspecting a possible gang rivalry behind the killing, official sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Dahiya, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, they said.

According to the sources, the incident took place around 7 am when the attackers opened fire at Dahiya and fled the spot. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and ascertain the sequence of events.

Police sources said they are also exploring the possibility of gang rivalry being behind the killing.

A relative of Dahiya said the incident took place around 6.45 am when he had gone to the gym, adding that he was a regular there. -- PTI

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