MHA asks 5 Himalayan states to boost avalanche warnings

17:27

The mammoth task of cleaning up the mud has begun in Nepal

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday warned Himalayan states and Union Territories (UTs) against the risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches, directing them to continuously and proactively monitor vulnerable glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas, particularly during periods of heightened risk.



The states and the UTs were also advised to maintain close coordination among state agencies, district administrations and scientific and technical institutions so that warnings are acted upon promptly and effectively.



Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan made the direction while reviewing a meeting here in the national capital, suggesting the states and the UTs review their preparedness plans, identify gaps in early warning and evacuation arrangements, and undertake necessary corrective measures in advance of any extreme event.�



The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries and State Disaster Management Authorities of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, along with senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Central Water Commission (CWC), India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE).



According to MHA, the meeting reviewed the evolving risk of GLOFs in the Himalayan region, with particular emphasis on early warning, monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identification of high-risk locations, flow paths, timely dissemination of alerts, evacuation preparedness and strengthening of response mechanisms. -- ANI