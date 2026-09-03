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India-US trade pact to be finalised when...

Thu, 03 September 2026
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India will announce the final details of its Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States only after Washington agrees to offer preferential tariff terms over India's competitors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

"As soon as the US is able to give us the preferential rate in comparison to our competition, we will finalise the BTA and announce the final details," Goyal said, addressing a national workshop on Leveraging FTAs Outreach program.

The minister said the trade pacts India has already concluded are opening up significant export opportunities for domestic businesses.

He added that India is on track to conclude several more trade agreements in the coming months and years, naming Canada, Mexico, Chile, the Brazil-led Mercosur bloc, the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), a South Africa-led group of nations, the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Israel as prospective partners.

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