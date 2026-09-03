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India sends 2 more aircraft carrying 21.5 tonne relief to Nepal

Thu, 03 September 2026
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India has further expanded its emergency humanitarian response to flood-hit Nepal by sending two more aircraft carrying 21.5 tonnes of relief materials to Kathmandu.

In a post on X, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's commitment to supporting relief, rescue, and recovery operations across the neighbouring nation. 

"India continues humanitarian assistance to Nepal. India dispatched two more aircraft (C-130 Js) with 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance for Nepal, including forensic kits and medical supplies. The additional assistance will further strengthen ongoing relief and rescue efforts and support communities affected by the floods," he wrote. 

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil was held in Bouddhanath Stupa, UNESCO world heritage site in Kathmandu, commemorating those killed in the Nepal floods. -- ANI

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