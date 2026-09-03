'If Aaditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Disha death then...'

13:29

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Thursday said that if Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others named in connection with the Disha Salian death case have nothing to do with the matter, they should come forward and clarify their position, following the Bombay High Court's direction for a CBI probe.



The Maharashtra minister said he had maintained from the beginning that Salian's death should not be treated as a suicide and expressed confidence that the CBI investigation would bring out facts surrounding the case.



"We were clear from day one that this was not a suicide; this was a murder case. And events of that nature are now coming to light. Now the CBI investigation will begin, and an FIR will be lodged," Rane said.



He said his primary expectation from the investigation was that alleged destruction of evidence and misuse of power would be examined.



"My only expectation is that regarding the wrong that was done to our sister named Disha Salian--the way power was misused to destroy evidence and proof--all of those things are now going to come out. In the end, no matter how much you try to hide the truth, it eventually comes out," he said.



Meanwhile, the High Court had stated that nobody should be treated as an accused unless the Investigating Officer believes that there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against the person, based on the evidence collected. -- ANI