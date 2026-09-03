HC pulls up DMs over non-recovery of sugarcane farmers' dues of Rs 1,936 cr

23:50

The Allahabad high court has expressed serious concern over the non-recovery of sugarcane farmers' dues, noting that around Rs 1,936 crore, including principal and interest, is still outstanding under various recovery certificates (RCs).



The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed all district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh to make every possible effort to recover the amount payable to farmers on the basis of revised recovery certificates.



A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla passed the order on August 31 while hearing a PIL filed by Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan convener V M Singh. The matter will next be heard on October 15.



The court also took note of instances where RCs had been issued with interest calculated at 12 per cent instead of the applicable 15 per cent, potentially resulting in non-recovery of an additional amount of around Rs 170 crore. -- PTI