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Former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin appointed to RBI central board

Thu, 03 September 2026
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Former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, who served as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has been appointed as a part-time, non-official director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India for a four-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment. The Reserve Bank of India Central Board oversees the general superintendence and direction of the affairs and business of the central bank.

Alongside Akbaruddin, the Central Board also inducted Annie George Mathew, former Special Secretary of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance, and Janmejaya Kumar Sinha, Chairman of Boston Consulting Group India. These appointments combine experience across diplomacy, public finance, economic policy, and corporate strategy.

Akbaruddin, a 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, brings more than three decades of experience in international affairs, diplomacy, and governance. Between 2016 and 2020, he represented India at the United Nations in New York. Prior to that diplomatic assignment, he functioned as the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

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