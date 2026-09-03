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Enough weapons to start a war unearthed in J-K's Reasi

Thu, 03 September 2026
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16:35
Representational image
Representational image
Security forces on Thursday unearthed a weapons cache during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, recovering a pistol, a grenade and 184 rounds of ammunition, officials said.

Acting on specific inputs from the local Army intelligence unit, a search operation was conducted by security forces in the dense forests of Khataji Ridge in Mahore area of the district, officials said.

During the operation, forces recovered war-like stores, including 140 rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition, 19 rounds of PIKA (machine gun) ammunition, 25 rounds of pistol ammunition, one pistol, one grenade, six cassettes and an AK magazine.

Further investigation has been initiated in connection with the recovery, officials added. PTI

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