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Education is a right, marginalised students must not face neglect: Rahul Gandhi

Thu, 03 September 2026
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Education is not a privilege, but the right of every student in India, and students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said.

He met a delegation of tribal students, including those who were on a hunger strike to press for their demands, during his visit to Nashik in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The students were protesting over a range of issues, including the condition of ashram schools meant for tribals.

Gandhi, in a post on X, later said, "Education is not a privilege -- it is the right of every student in India."

The Congress leader said during his Nashik visit, he met with a delegation of tribal students and carefully listened to their problems and demands.

Every student has the right to a respectful, safe, and conducive environment for their studies, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha asserted.

"Students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system; they need its support and every possible assistance," he added.

During his Nashik visit, Gandhi interacted with district-level leaders of the Maharashtra Congress and asked them to stand firmly by the party's ideology and ensure justice for the people. PTI

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