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Delhi govt offices to remain closed on Sept 11 in view of BRICS Summit

Thu, 03 September 2026
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All the offices of the Delhi government, its autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings, will remain closed on September 11 due to the BRICS Summit, an order said on Thursday.

The summit is scheduled for September 12-13, with Bharat Mandapam hosting the main event and several bilateral meetings.

"The Lieutenant General of the NCT of Delhi is pleased to declare September 11 (Friday) to be a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government in view of the BRICS Summit and management connected therewith," said the order issued by the General Administration Department.

As the chair this year, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam. 

The summit will bring together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees, according to the ministry of external affairs. -- PTI

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