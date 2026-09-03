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Death toll from Nepal flash floods rises to 1,252

Thu, 03 September 2026
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Devastation in the Nuwakot region of Nepal
Devastation in the Nuwakot region of Nepal
The death toll from the devastating flash flood in Nepal has reached 1,252, according to an official update released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Wednesday.

Addressing the fifth daily press briefing in Kathmandu, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri announced that temporary burials for flood victims have begun amid round-the-clock search and rescue operations.

Chhetri provided a comprehensive update, confirming that 11,993 people have been rescued, 1,114 bodies have been recovered, and approximately 3,900 individuals remain out of contact. He urged immediate family members of missing persons to submit DNA samples to the Nepal Police Hospital in Maharajgunj or their nearest District Police Office to assist forensic teams.

Detailing multinational assistance, Chhetri stated that a 19-member Indian Forensic Team is collaborating with the Nepal Police on DNA analysis, joined by specialised teams and equipment from China, Singapore, and South Korea. -- ANI

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