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Court grants bail to Satyendar Jain in Delhi Jal Board corruption case

Thu, 03 September 2026
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A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a corruption case involving the Delhi Jal Board.

"Bail plea is allowed," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said in a brief order passed orally.

He directed Jain to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with two sureties of the like amount.

A reasoned order is awaited.

Jain had been sent to 14-day judicial custody on August 19.

The case pertains to a tender awarded to Ms Euroteck Environmental Private Limited when Jain was the Delhi water minister.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had alleged that there was manipulation of tender conditions, as the tendering process was deliberately made technology-centric to favour Euroteck Environmental.

It also alleged that Jain arbitrarily increased the capacity of the Rohini sewage treatment plant (STP) from 15 million gallons per day (mgd) to 30 mgd without a technical feasibility study, resulting in a cost escalation of around Rs 123 crore. -- PTI

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