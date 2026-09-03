Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Congress asks Modi govt 4 questions on 7.8% GDP claim

Thu, 03 September 2026
Share:
17:54
A section of the statement
A section of the statement
Congress senior leader and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh releases the party's statement asking four questions of the Modi government on the 7.8% GDP claim.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27, calling it a reflection of the "collective strength" of the people and tok a "jhoot ki goonj" swipe at Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of "spreading despair" in the country.

In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated the people of India for their hard work and said the country's economic growth came despite global challenges, including wars, crises and disrupted supply chains. He also took a dig at the opposition accusing it of echoing falsehoods and spreading despair.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin orders 72-hour pause in strikes on Kyiv
LIVE! Putin orders 72-hour pause in strikes on Kyiv

Trapped for 10 days, woman, Chinese worker rescued in Nepal
Trapped for 10 days, woman, Chinese worker rescued in Nepal

Amidst the widespread devastation caused by Nepal's deadly flash floods, a 60-year-old woman and a Chinese worker have been miraculously survived after days of being trapped, offering a beacon of hope in the ongoing search and rescue...

Jhiram Valley massacre: 10 convicted in 2013 Maoist attack
Jhiram Valley massacre: 10 convicted in 2013 Maoist attack

A special NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district has convicted all 10 accused, including two women, in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack case. The attack resulted in the deaths of 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, and...

Dahi Handi: Woman crushed to death, 42 'govindas' hurt in Maha
Dahi Handi: Woman crushed to death, 42 'govindas' hurt in Maha

A 45-year-old woman was tragically crushed to death by a collapsing iron frame during Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune, while 32 'Govindas' were injured in Mumbai and 10 in Thane, highlighting safety concerns during the festive event.

Asim Munir Gives ISI's 'Dirty Harry' New Job
Asim Munir Gives ISI's 'Dirty Harry' New Job

Major General Faisal Naseer, infamously dubbed 'Dirty Harry' for his controversial tenure in the ISI, has been appointed national co-ordinator of Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority.