Congress asks Modi govt 4 questions on 7.8% GDP claim

17:54

A section of the statement





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed India's 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27, calling it a reflection of the "collective strength" of the people and tok a "jhoot ki goonj" swipe at Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of "spreading despair" in the country.



In a video message posted on X, PM Modi congratulated the people of India for their hard work and said the country's economic growth came despite global challenges, including wars, crises and disrupted supply chains. He also took a dig at the opposition accusing it of echoing falsehoods and spreading despair.

Congress senior leader and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh releases the party's statement asking four questions of the Modi government on the 7.8% GDP claim.