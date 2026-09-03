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CM Reddy resorted to 'blackmail politics' for my removal: Konda Surekha

Thu, 03 September 2026
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18:07
Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha/File image
Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha/File image
Telangana forest minister Konda Surekha, who was dropped from the Cabinet on Thursday, alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy resorted to "blackmail politics" seeking her removal though the party high command was not in favour of it.

Surekha, who said she committed no wrong, claimed that she was not given an opportunity to present her views before sacking her.

She said it is painful that she was removed from the council of ministers without providing any reasons.

"High Command has no intention to remove me. I know that 100 per cent. But, the Chief Minister indulged in blackmail politics saying he would go if I am not removed," she claimed, while talking to reporters shortly after the CM booted her out.

She also found fault with Revanth Reddy's claims that he would be chief minister for the next term as well and also announce the candidates for the next assembly elections.

It is painful that the chief minister took action against her out of a vindictive attitude on the basis of the critical comments made by her daughter against him and other party leaders, Surekha contended.

Asserting that she and her husband, who belong to backward classes, came up in politics with their hard work, she expressed confidence that people would continue to support them. -- PTI

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