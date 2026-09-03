'BJP hooligans' vandalised TMC office, claims Abhishek Banerjee

09:48

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP hooligans, armed with weapons, stormed the party's Camac Street office here early on Thursday and vandalised the premises.



In a post on X, Banerjee said they ransacked the office and destroyed electronic equipment, calling the incident a "disgraceful assault on the rule of law".



He alleged that despite repeated calls and emails from party workers and lawyers, Kolkata Police did not respond for nearly two hours, terming the delay "outrageous and unacceptable".



Banerjee demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the incident and a probe into who planned, organised and directed the violence, besides seeking accountability for the alleged police inaction. -- PTI