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Bihar floods: No food, water, fodder or govt help

Thu, 03 September 2026
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11:57
Flood-affected people in the Dujra area of Patna
Flood-affected people in the Dujra area of Patna
Water levels in several rivers in Bihar, including the Ganga, Kosi and Gandak, have risen rapidly following flash floods in Nepal, forcing residents of low-lying Diara areas to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations.

Residents of Nakta Diara and other riverine areas said floodwaters have entered their homes, roads have been submerged, and livestock are struggling for food and shelter. They also alleged that relief materials and essential facilities have not reached them.

Affected residents have also alleged that relief camps lack adequate arrangements, with shortages of food, drinking water and fodder for livestock forcing families to make their own arrangements to meet basic needs.

With the flood situation worsening, affected residents have urged the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure timely supply of food, drinking water, fodder and other essential items for both people and livestock.

A local resident from the affected area said the Ganga water level was continuing to rise and had crossed the danger mark.

"The water level continues to rise. It has crossed the danger mark, and water has inundated everything. Water has also entered our homes. We are crossing over by boats. I appeal to the government to arrange fodder for the animals and food and drinking water for the people as soon as possible," the resident told ANI.

The resident said families had been forced to leave their homes two to three days ago and alleged that no relief supplies had reached them.

"Nothing has arrived yet. No relief supplies have reached us so far," he said.

Another resident, Nirala Kumar, said the situation in Nakta Diara was "very bad" as water had entered houses and people were facing shortages of food and drinking water.

"Water has entered all the houses. There is a severe shortage of food supplies. People have no food to eat or water to drink, and all walking paths and roads are blocked," Kumar said.

He said more than half the residents had already left their homes and urged the government to arrange food, water and facilities for livestock.

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