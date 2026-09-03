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3-month-old baby critical after monster neighbour rapes her

Thu, 03 September 2026
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A three-month-old girl was raped allegedly by a 35-year-old neighbour in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Jetendra, was arrested on Wednesday following a swift raid on his suspected hideouts, they added.

According to police, the incident took place late Tuesday evening when the infant was lying on a cot inside her house. Her mother was cooking dinner and her father was occupied with domestic chores.

"The accused, who lives in the neighbourhood and was known to the family, entered the house and started playing with the baby. He then carried her outside. Since the family was familiar with him, they did not suspect any wrongdoing," Bewar police station in-charge Anil Kumar Singh said.

Around half an hour later, the accused returned, placed the infant back on the cot, and walked away, police said.

"The baby was crying inconsolably. When her mother went to pacify her, she noticed severe bleeding from the child's private parts and raised an alarm," Inspector Singh said.

The family immediately rushed the child to the district hospital, from where doctors referred her to the Saifai Medical College in critical condition. She is currently undergoing treatment there, the officer added.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father on Wednesday, an FIR was registered against Jetendra under relevant provisions of the law, leading to his subsequent arrest. PTI

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