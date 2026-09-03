373 villages inundated in Odisha

14:37

The flood situation in north Odisha remained grim on Thursday, even as water levels in major rivers showed a receding trend after inundating parts of Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts, officials said.



The Subarnarekha, which inundated 214 villages across five blocks of Balasore district -- Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, Remuna and Jaleshwar -- was flowing above the danger mark but showed a falling trend, they said.



"As of noon, the water level of Subarnarekha at Rajghat stood at 10.84 metres against the danger level of 10.36 metres and is currently showing a falling trend, indicating gradual improvement in the river situation," Water Resources Department's engineer-in-chief Dilip Kumar Rout said.



Around 35,740 people from affected villages in Balasore district have been evacuated and housed in 72 relief shelters, the official said.



The situation in Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts also remained grim due to flooding in the Baitarani and its tributaries, including the Salandi and Budhabalanga rivers.



"In Jajpur, 62 villages remained inundated in Dasarathpur block. A total of 22 relief camps are operational, covering 7,745 beneficiaries," the official said. -- PTI