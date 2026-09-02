Woman kills husband in Jharkhand's Gumla

18:20

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A woman allegedly beat her husband to death with a stick in Jharkhand's Gumla district following a domestic dispute, the police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place at Fori Ambatoli village within Toto outpost limits on Monday night.



The victim, identified as Gangu Oraon (43), was a resident of the same village. His wife, Fagni Devi (38), was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.



"The man was murdered by his wife after a dispute. On the day of the incident, Oraon entered the house drunk and asked Devi why she had not brought the cattle home from the field. She did not respond as she was sleeping, leading to a scuffle. In a fit of rage, Devi beat him with a stick. He fell to the ground with his head hitting a stone. He died on the spot," Toto outpost officer-in-charge Kundan Kumar said.



Police seized the stick and the bloodstained stone, he said.



An FIR in connection with the incident was lodged by the victim's daughter, Kumar said.



The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Tuesday, he added. -- PTI