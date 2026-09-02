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Uttarakhand braces for heavy rain, thunderstorms

Wed, 02 September 2026
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09:22
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dehradun, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, while a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts.

The weather department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated places across the state. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue at several places in Uttarakhand until September 7.

In Rudraprayag district, heavy and continuous rainfall continues to lash several areas, while dense fog has enveloped the hilly regions, significantly reducing visibility.

The combination of rain and fog has disrupted travel in the district, causing difficulties for local residents. The adverse weather has also affected normal life in rural areas, where persistent rainfall and excessive soil moisture have brought agricultural activities to a halt. -- ANI

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