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Trump claims 'almost total control' of Hormuz

Wed, 02 September 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the United States has 'almost total control' of the Strait of Hormuz, while saying Iran's economy is 'totally collapsing', amid escalating tensions in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was not seeking to force Iran into negotiations and dismissed reports that he was trying to bring Tehran back to the bargaining table.

'I'm not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn't care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable,' he said.

Trump also called on Iranians to challenge their government, asking, 'When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?'  -- ANI

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