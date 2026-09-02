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Sons thrash elderly parents over land dispute in Pune

Wed, 02 September 2026
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Two brothers allegedly beat up their elderly parents after being angry over the sale of land owned by their mother in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 30 at Tarangwadi village in Indapur tehsil.

According to the complaint filed by 65-year-old Tukaram Raut, a farmer residing in Indapur, he and his ailing wife were taking a walk when their two sons, who live separately at Malwadi in Indapur with their families, arrived in a car.

The duo allegedly questioned them as to why land in the name of his wife Anjana was sold, and then assaulted the couple with wooden sticks, the complaint said.

The complainant sustained injuries on his back, face, thighs and shoulder, while his wife was injured on her wrist and waist, it said.

The accused also allegedly abused the couple and threatened to kill them if the land deal was not cancelled, police said.

The couple was taken to the Sub-District Hospital, Indapur, for treatment after locals who gathered at the spot informed the police, an official said. -- PTI

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