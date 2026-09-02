Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rahul's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in MP postponed

Wed, 02 September 2026
Share:
17:51
image
The Congress on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, earlier planned to be held on September 12, has been postponed to September 19 due to the state government's denial of permission to use a city-based stadium as the programme venue.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari made this announcement during a meeting held to take stock of the preparations for the event.

He said that the state government denied permission to hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, due to which the event will now be held on September 19 instead of September 12.

The party will now find a new venue for the event and make preparations accordingly.

Earlier, Patwari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav requesting him to make the stadium available for the September 12 event.

In the letter, he said that Rahul Gandhi's programme is not a typical political event, but a public dialogue focused on important issues such as the country's future, the dreams of youth, the right to education, and the security of the education system. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Operation Sindoor veteran is Ram temple trust's first CEO
Operation Sindoor veteran is Ram temple trust's first CEO

Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. His selection follows a rigorous process and comes amidst a recent controversy regarding...

LIVE! College student abducted, assaulted by gang in Bengaluru
LIVE! College student abducted, assaulted by gang in Bengaluru

China, India must compensate Nepal for floods: Khanal
China, India must compensate Nepal for floods: Khanal

Nepal has launched a diplomatic initiative to secure climate-related compensation from major greenhouse gas emitters, asserting that post-disaster assistance for recent deadly flash floods should be viewed as a moral and legal liability,...

HC orders CBI probe into Disha Salian's death, slams police
HC orders CBI probe into Disha Salian's death, slams police

The Bombay High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the 2020 death of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after criticising the Mumbai police for their six-year-long probe which it said "raises more...

'Saudi Arabia, Turkiye Won't Meddle In India-Pak War'
'Saudi Arabia, Turkiye Won't Meddle In India-Pak War'

'It beggars belief that Saudi Arabia would deploy military force against India, a top partner and market.'