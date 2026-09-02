Rahul's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in MP postponed

17:51

The Congress on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Indore, earlier planned to be held on September 12, has been postponed to September 19 due to the state government's denial of permission to use a city-based stadium as the programme venue.



State Congress president Jitu Patwari made this announcement during a meeting held to take stock of the preparations for the event.



He said that the state government denied permission to hold the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, due to which the event will now be held on September 19 instead of September 12.



The party will now find a new venue for the event and make preparations accordingly.



Earlier, Patwari wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav requesting him to make the stadium available for the September 12 event.



In the letter, he said that Rahul Gandhi's programme is not a typical political event, but a public dialogue focused on important issues such as the country's future, the dreams of youth, the right to education, and the security of the education system. -- PTI