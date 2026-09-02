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Plea alleging Rahul a British citizen dismissed

Wed, 02 September 2026
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The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship, observing that the petitioners failed to produce any concrete document to substantiate their allegation that he was a British citizen.

A bench of Justices Shekhar B Saraf and Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary passed the order on Monday, which was made available on Wednesday.

This case was separate from the matter in which a Karnataka-based BJP worker has levelled similar allegations regarding Gandhi's citizenship.

The petition in this matter, filed by Ashok Pande and Rajnish Kumar Singh, sought a writ of quo warranto, challenging Gandhi's right to continue as an MP from Raebareli on the ground that he was allegedly not an Indian citizen but a British national.

A writ of quo warranto can be issued when a person holds a public office without meeting the eligibility conditions.

During the hearing, the court was informed that similar issues had been raised by the petitioners in 2015 and 2019. 

A coordinate bench, while dismissing the 2015 petition, had held that any grievance regarding alleged loss of citizenship had to be raised before the central government under Section 9(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. -- PTI

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