Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NHRC orders Guj govt to pay Rs 7.5 lakh to woman arrested in forgery case

Wed, 02 September 2026
Share:
21:50
image
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation to a woman, who had been paraded in public after her arrest in an alleged forgery case, for the violation of her human rights.

Payal Goti, arrested in the 2024 Amreli fake letter case, was later released on bail and three policemen were suspended.

The order was passed by an NHRC bench of Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian and members Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani during the Commission's two-day open hearing in Gandhinagar.

Goti's lawyer Brij Sheth said the Commission found that procedures under the Code of Criminal Procedure or the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were not followed during her arrest.

The Commission also noted that the police had not opposed Goti's bail plea, and had later filed a 'C' summary report (seeking to withdraw the case), he said.

"The state government has been ordered to pay Rs 7.5 lakh in compensation to Payal-ben," Sheth said.

Goti and three others were arrested in December 2024 for allegedly forging and circulating a fake letter purportedly issued by the Amreli taluka panchayat president to defame BJP MLA and minister Kaushik Vekariya. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Operation Sindoor veteran is Ram temple trust's first CEO
Operation Sindoor veteran is Ram temple trust's first CEO

Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. His selection follows a rigorous process and comes amidst a recent controversy regarding...

LIVE! Bihar on alert as major rivers swell following heavy rains
LIVE! Bihar on alert as major rivers swell following heavy rains

'Himalayan nations should set up a Himalayan authority'
'Himalayan nations should set up a Himalayan authority'

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has called for the establishment of a Himalayan authority involving all Himalayan nations, including India, Pakistan, and Nepal, to protect the fragile mountain range from destruction. He also...

'Saudi Arabia, Turkiye Won't Meddle In India-Pak War'
'Saudi Arabia, Turkiye Won't Meddle In India-Pak War'

'It beggars belief that Saudi Arabia would deploy military force against India, a top partner and market.'

Tiger mauls woman to death in Jaipur as guard opens gate
Tiger mauls woman to death in Jaipur as guard opens gate

A woman sanitation worker, Sugna Devi, was mauled to death by a tiger named Shivaji in Nahargarh Biological Park, Jaipur, after a forest guard allegedly opened the enclosure gate while workers were inside. The forest department has...