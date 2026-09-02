NHRC orders Guj govt to pay Rs 7.5 lakh to woman arrested in forgery case

21:50

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation to a woman, who had been paraded in public after her arrest in an alleged forgery case, for the violation of her human rights.



Payal Goti, arrested in the 2024 Amreli fake letter case, was later released on bail and three policemen were suspended.



The order was passed by an NHRC bench of Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian and members Justice (Dr) Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani during the Commission's two-day open hearing in Gandhinagar.



Goti's lawyer Brij Sheth said the Commission found that procedures under the Code of Criminal Procedure or the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were not followed during her arrest.



The Commission also noted that the police had not opposed Goti's bail plea, and had later filed a 'C' summary report (seeking to withdraw the case), he said.



"The state government has been ordered to pay Rs 7.5 lakh in compensation to Payal-ben," Sheth said.



Goti and three others were arrested in December 2024 for allegedly forging and circulating a fake letter purportedly issued by the Amreli taluka panchayat president to defame BJP MLA and minister Kaushik Vekariya. -- PTI