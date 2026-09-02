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Maharashtra FDA suspends licences of 2 food establishments in Mumbai

Wed, 02 September 2026
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of two establishments in Mumbai and proposed action against two others for alleged violations of food safety, hygiene and health standards, an official release said on Wednesday.

Inspections found several lapses at these establishments including inadequate storage facilities, poor personal hygiene, deficient pest-control measures, improper food storage and shortcomings in food safety records, it said.

The authority led by high-profile IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe suspended with immediate effect the licence of Eatclub Brands Private Limited, located at Royal Palms, Aarey Milk Colony under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FDA inspectors allegedly found inadequate storage facilities for food, packaging material, chemicals and employees' belongings, insufficient hand-washing and hygiene facilities, inadequate ventilation and pest-control measures, and failure to properly inspect and clean raw materials.

The establishment also lacked required protective equipment for food handlers, had questionable annual medical examination records for employees and did not have an adequate mechanism for addressing consumer complaints, the FDA said. 

Its food licence was suspended with immediate effect from September 2, the order said. -- PTI

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