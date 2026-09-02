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Licenses of 50 pharma firms in Gujarat cancelled, says health minister

Wed, 02 September 2026
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The Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has cancelled the licenses of 50 pharmaceutical firms and issued closure orders to two units, health minister Praful Pansheriya said on Wednesday.

The state has a zero tolerance policy towards counterfeit and illegal medicines, he said at a review meeting of the FDCA here, an official release stated.

The FDCA's work during August was reviewed at the meeting chaired by Pansheriya, the release said.

The minister instructed officials to adopt a zero tolerance policy against elements that compromise citizens' health by selling counterfeit and illegal medicines, it said.

Following intensive investigations conducted by the FDCA, sale licenses of 50 drug firms were cancelled, closure orders were issued to two drug manufacturing companies, licenses of eight manufacturing companies were suspended and manufacturing licenses of 11 drugs were also cancelled in the last few months, the minister was quoted as saying in the release. -- PTI

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